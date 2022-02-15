Here's What Giada De Laurentiis' New Hallmark Movie Is About
Giada De Laurentiis has often spoken about the influence that her family has had in nurturing her love for cooking. She previously told the Los Angeles Times that although her Italian heritage meant that food was always an important part of her life, it was because of her grandfather that she became interested in cooking as a child. Later, she was encouraged by her brother, Dino.
Fans of the "Giada At Home" host may know that De Laurentiis comes from a family of famous figures who have long been involved in the film industry. Perhaps the most notable member of the De Laurentiis family is her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis — a famous film producer and director who is said to have played a prominent role in giving Italian cinema a global spotlight, according to CheatSheet. Then, there's her grandmother and actress Silvana Mangano, her actor-producer father Alex De Benedetti, and her actress mother Veronica De Laurentiis.
While food may be a firm part of De Laurentiis' roots and genes, so is the film industry. It should come as no surprise then that the Food Network star is set to step foot in the film industry herself, starting with acting as the executive producer on a Hallmark film called, "Always Amore," according to Deadline.
The celebrity chef's new film is all about food and romance
In true Giadzy style, "Always Amore" mixes romance with food, according to Deadline — the film's executive producer is a famous chef, after all. The film stars Autumn Reeser, who plays the lead role of a woman trying to save her late husband's once-famous-now-sinking restaurant. With the help of her mother-in-law and a restaurant consultant, played by Tyler Hynes, the trio work towards turning the restaurant business around. Somewhere along the way, Reeser's character falls in love with baking once again.
"My family has a deep history in cinema and Italian culture," De Laurentiis told Deadline. "It has been a dream of mine to take my love of film and food to executive produce a Hallmark movie that authentically honors my amazing Italian heritage." The film is produced by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries under the Crown Media Family Networks. Working with an accomplished chef like De Laurentiis was an obvious choice, according to EVP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly. "Partnering with someone of Giada De Laurentiis' caliber, with her extensive and authentic knowledge of film and food, makes for the perfect union," Daly told Deadline.
While there's no news as to when fans might expect to see the Hallmark film on the screens, considering the fact that De Laurentiis will play a role in its making, it's bound to leave fans drooling over plenty of food shots.