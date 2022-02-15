Here's What Giada De Laurentiis' New Hallmark Movie Is About

Giada De Laurentiis has often spoken about the influence that her family has had in nurturing her love for cooking. She previously told the Los Angeles Times that although her Italian heritage meant that food was always an important part of her life, it was because of her grandfather that she became interested in cooking as a child. Later, she was encouraged by her brother, Dino.

Fans of the "Giada At Home" host may know that De Laurentiis comes from a family of famous figures who have long been involved in the film industry. Perhaps the most notable member of the De Laurentiis family is her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis — a famous film producer and director who is said to have played a prominent role in giving Italian cinema a global spotlight, according to CheatSheet. Then, there's her grandmother and actress Silvana Mangano, her actor-producer father Alex De Benedetti, and her actress mother Veronica De Laurentiis.

While food may be a firm part of De Laurentiis' roots and genes, so is the film industry. It should come as no surprise then that the Food Network star is set to step foot in the film industry herself, starting with acting as the executive producer on a Hallmark film called, "Always Amore," according to Deadline.