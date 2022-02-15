The Vegemite Fish And Chips TikTok Recipe Gordon Ramsay Can't Handle

You could say Gordon Ramsay is the king of fish and chips, owning 2 restaurants in the U.S. where they serve it as the specialty dish. You can see why he is so passionate in his latest installment of #RamsayReacts, where he reacts to a recipe for Vegemite on fish and chips.

Back in Nov. 2021, food and recipe blogger @aussie_qbbq posted a video of himself making the recipe associated with the hashtag for Ramsay to see. The celebrity chef started off his reaction video by saying, "Vegemite fish and chips? Don't be so stupid!"

Although Ramsay is mainly disapproving of the user's process, he does give credit where it's due, such as when the user sprinkles flaky salt on the fish when the video is almost over. Despite his criticisms, he does contribute a fair number of suggestions, including how the fish should have more batter and not to include lemonade in the recipe.