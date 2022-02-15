A Sushi Restaurant's 'Sexy Shoe Policy' Has Backfired

So you finally managed to snag a reservation at that always-sold-out fancy new restaurant. Is there an unspoken fashion etiquette that you're expected to know about, or would it be perfectly acceptable to rock up in sweatpants, a jersey, and sneakers?

Restaurant dress codes have been a matter of debate for several years. Some restaurant owners tell the Chicago Tribune that having a formal dress code adds to the overall ambiance of the place. Eater, however, points out that dress codes can often be classist and racist, especially when left to the staff's ambiguous discretion. Not to mention the problem that arises when restaurants designate gender-specific attires, like jackets for men and dresses for women. As the San Francisco Chronicle points out, what should an individual who doesn't identify with either of the binary genders be wearing to dinner?

Now, the internet is calling out a UK sushi restaurant for trying to enforce a sexist dress code. According to Mirror, the Beluga Bar was set to open in Letterhead, Surrey with a sushi menu that starts at £7 ($9.48) for a small plate of edamame and charges £45 ($60) for caviar. Days before its opening, the sushi bar posted its T&Cs on Facebook, and right there in fine print is the infamous dress code that has Beluga being "canceled" before it even opens.