An Iconic NYC Hotel's New Menu Was Inspired By Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Calling all '60s enthusiasts. In honor of the upcoming premiere of the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (debuting on February 18), the Emmy-winning show has teamed up with one of the world's most legendary hotels for a one-of-a-kind culinary offering.

This week, New York City's famed Plaza Hotel debuted a limited-time tea service aimed at the Amazon Prime series' biggest fans. According to Travel and Leisure, the hotel is now offering a specialty "Midge Menu" — named after the show's main character, Midge Maisel — in their legendary tea room, The Palm Court.

Priced at $99 per person, the early '60s-themed afternoon tea menu includes reinvented nostalgic NYC classics like a black-and-white cookie macaron, a deli-style pastrami tea sandwich on rye bread, beet-infused deviled eggs, chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, a lekach-inspired honey spiced cake, and a yuzu and lemon meringue pie served on traditional three-tiered tea trays (via The Plaza).

According to the hotel, the menu, which was designed by The Plaza's pastry chef, Matthew Lambie, aims to "reimagine the legendary three-tiered afternoon tea with an elevated twist on classics from the era." Along with the Maisel-inspired eats, guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of teas and scones with Devonshire cream. To complete the theme, the palm-bedecked tea room will also be decked out with props and costumes from the latest season of the hit show. The theme party doesn't end in the tea room, however.