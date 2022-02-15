An Iconic NYC Hotel's New Menu Was Inspired By Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Calling all '60s enthusiasts. In honor of the upcoming premiere of the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (debuting on February 18), the Emmy-winning show has teamed up with one of the world's most legendary hotels for a one-of-a-kind culinary offering.
This week, New York City's famed Plaza Hotel debuted a limited-time tea service aimed at the Amazon Prime series' biggest fans. According to Travel and Leisure, the hotel is now offering a specialty "Midge Menu" — named after the show's main character, Midge Maisel — in their legendary tea room, The Palm Court.
Priced at $99 per person, the early '60s-themed afternoon tea menu includes reinvented nostalgic NYC classics like a black-and-white cookie macaron, a deli-style pastrami tea sandwich on rye bread, beet-infused deviled eggs, chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, a lekach-inspired honey spiced cake, and a yuzu and lemon meringue pie served on traditional three-tiered tea trays (via The Plaza).
According to the hotel, the menu, which was designed by The Plaza's pastry chef, Matthew Lambie, aims to "reimagine the legendary three-tiered afternoon tea with an elevated twist on classics from the era." Along with the Maisel-inspired eats, guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of teas and scones with Devonshire cream. To complete the theme, the palm-bedecked tea room will also be decked out with props and costumes from the latest season of the hit show. The theme party doesn't end in the tea room, however.
Guests will be able to book a Maisel-themed hotel suite
In addition to the limited-time tea menu, The Plaza has also created a one-of-a-kind Maisel-inspired hotel suite that promises to instantly transport guests into the world of the popular streaming show. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" suite, which is available to book now through April 10, was designed to be a replica of the title character's Upper West Side apartment, complete with '50s- and '60s-era furniture, antiques, and art to complete the vintage effect. The room will also be equipped with a one-of-a-kind "shoppable Midge closet" full of vintage-inspired outfits available to purchase at the hotel's boutique store (via The Plaza).
According to Bloomberg, the cost of a night in the limited-time suite starts at $1,675, a steep 50% markup from the hotel's standard one-bedroom suite rate. Guests who book the suite will also receive a "Midge Maisel-inspired hairstyling" at the in-hotel salon and an afternoon Midge Menu tea service for two.
New York City-based Maisel fans who hope to get a taste of the 1960s should act fast. The limited-time Midge Menu will only be available through March 13 at The Plaza Hotel's Palm Court tearoom. Reservations for the specialty tea service are required.