Banza's Newest Pasta Shape Is Perfect For Sauce Lovers

Craving a bowl of noodles smothered in tomato sauce and cheese but trying to cut back on carbs or eat gluten-free? Enter chickpea pasta, which has become all the rage in recent years as more and more people turn to plant-based protein sources. (According to the USDA, the average 2-ounce serving of chickpea pasta contains 8 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein — much more than a helping of white flour pasta.) A number of brands have come out with their own chickpea and low-carb pasta varieties, but one of the most popular is Banza, which you may recognize from its bright orange boxes that are sold in more than 19,000 stores across the United States, per a company press release.

While there are hundreds of shapes of regular pasta, the options are more limited when it comes to chickpea pasta. Banza, however, just added one new shape to the list — and the brand claims that its especially good at scooping up sauce.