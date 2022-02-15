Fun Dip's Newest Flavor Is Made For Fans Dreaming Of Sunny Days

Have you ever had Lik-M-Aid Fun Dip? It's a candy from the Ferrara brand featuring a solid sugar "Lik-a-Stix" that you lick, dip into a pouch of sweet and sour flavored candy powder, and repeat, per Snack History. Some have called it one of the worst candies ever made, but the old-fashioned treat has been around since the '50s and is still coming out in new innovations to this day.

This year, Ferrara released a new mystery flavor of Fun Dip for Valentine's Day. Beginning last month, fans were invited to taste the mystery flavor and submit their guesses of its name, with the winner getting a prize of $5,000. On February 15, the candy brand officially revealed the new flavor in a press release sent to Mashed: It's Maui Punch. Though this is the first time that Fun Dip has ever been available in a Maui Punch flavor, the name may sound familiar to you — and for good reason.