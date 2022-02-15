TikTok Isn't On The Side Of This Dismissive Burger King Employee

Nowadays, it's easy to see why people are empathizing with fast food workers. Between staff shortages and having to deal with rude customers and impatient Karens, the folks working behind the counter have truly received the short end of the stick when it comes to people-facing jobs. However, every once in a while, the person ordering ends up on the receiving end of a worker's irritation, as evidenced by a viral video of a drive-thru interaction between a customer and Burger King employee posted by user @breelynfay on TikTok.

Per the text over the video, the TikToker only started filming after the worker "cut [her] off while ordering," which caused them and the other passenger to wait in silence for several minutes until they felt the worker regained their composure. In the clip, they can be heard asking the employee if they heard the order, to which they curtly reply, "No."

The customer orders a number four meal "with cheese and no ketchup," and a medium drink followed by a number two meal "with cheese, no pickles, no lettuce," and another medium drink. For whatever reason, the modifications annoyed the employee, who responds to the seemingly simple request for "no pickles" with an exasperated sigh before asking in an irritated tone if there was more to add. The contemptuous response clearly upset the TikToker, who wrote in title text overlay, "When the employee tries to make you feel like sh** because you don't like pickles."