TikTok Is Upset With Starbucks After The 'Recycle' Is Revealed To Be A Trash Bin

"The illusion of choice," one commenter wrote on a TikTok video unveiling Starbucks' recycling practices.

The video, which was mistakenly tagged to Subway, shows a person holding a plastic cup from Starbucks. "Cleaning the earth 1 step at a time" hangs over the screen as they approach the bin that's divided between trash and recycling. They drop the cup into the recycling section. Then, they open the door through which the cleaning staff would pull the bags, revealing that both the trash and the recycling openings lead to the same bin.

As of writing, the video has been watched 1.2 million times and liked 141.6K times. "That's sad tbh," one viewer concluded. Some noted that you really couldn't recycle the cup in the video because there was liquid inside. "Guys," @Garayua21, the videographer, wrote back, "I know it's not recyclable. It was just a joke for the video."

Workers from other Starbucks cafes, Panera Bread, and McDonald's all chimed in to say that the same or similar practices occurred at their locations. "My Starbucks is the same way," one said. "There's two separate bags but they both go in the trash." Some brought up how even when a chain makes a push to recycle, customers never followed protocol: "We have bins for compost and recycling at my store but not a single customer uses them right so it just goes in the trash." So, in the end, it all leads to the dump.