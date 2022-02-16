The Worst Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item According To 43% Of People

For years, many people's idea of a fast food breakfast may have been something along the lines of a sausage patty, cheese slice, and weirdly cylindrical egg on an English muffin, but then Chick-fil-A came along and opened our eyes — and our wallets — to new options. Chicken for breakfast? As it turns out, it works! And pretty darn well, as a matter of fact. According to Ranker, Chick-N-Minis currently occupy the #6 spot on the list of people's favorite fast-food breakfast items, while the spicy chicken biscuit is holding in there at #12.

So what is the best breakfast you can have at Chick-fil-A? If you're really hungry, perhaps one of everything on the menu! There really aren't too many duds, after all. While everyone has their own personal favorites, we wanted to get some sort of consensus on this, so we administered one of our (metaphorically) patented Mashed polls. Rather than asking the 614 respondents which item was their favorite, instead we inquired as to which one they'd be most likely to pass on.