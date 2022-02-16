The Worst Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item According To 43% Of People
For years, many people's idea of a fast food breakfast may have been something along the lines of a sausage patty, cheese slice, and weirdly cylindrical egg on an English muffin, but then Chick-fil-A came along and opened our eyes — and our wallets — to new options. Chicken for breakfast? As it turns out, it works! And pretty darn well, as a matter of fact. According to Ranker, Chick-N-Minis currently occupy the #6 spot on the list of people's favorite fast-food breakfast items, while the spicy chicken biscuit is holding in there at #12.
So what is the best breakfast you can have at Chick-fil-A? If you're really hungry, perhaps one of everything on the menu! There really aren't too many duds, after all. While everyone has their own personal favorites, we wanted to get some sort of consensus on this, so we administered one of our (metaphorically) patented Mashed polls. Rather than asking the 614 respondents which item was their favorite, instead we inquired as to which one they'd be most likely to pass on.
The healthy choice is not the popular one
Poll respondents were asked to pick their least favorite out of just six items from the Chick-fil-A menu: the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, the chicken biscuit, the Chick-N-Minis, the egg white grill, the hash brown scramble burrito, and the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit. One look at the numbers, and we knew we had a clear loser: the healthy egg white grill, unpopular with nearly 44% of the people we polled. While our poll did not ask people to give reasons for their ranking, one YouTube review says this sandwich tends to be on the dry side, although they still rated it a 6 or 7 out of 10.
So how did the other menu items rank? There was a fairly close race for the #2 spot, with the chicken biscuit, hash brown burrito, and even Chick-N-Minis being chosen as least favorite by over 13% of those we polled. Not quite 12% gave a thumbs-down to the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit, but the real "loser" in this unpopularity contest was the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit. It seems like only 4% of the people don't care for this item. If you flip the numbers, that means it has a 96% approval rating! Seems like this Chick-fil-A breakfast favorite is a first-round Hall of Famer, for sure.