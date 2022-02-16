Chef JJ Johnson Explains Why He Started Cooking At A Young Age - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people know exactly what they want to do in life starting at a very young age. There are those kids who dream of being astronauts and, lo and behold, one day find themselves in orbit. Or the star Little Leaguer who ends up in a World Series Game. Or the young storyteller who goes on to write a New York Times bestseller. Most of us, on the other hand, tend to land on our career path later in life, whether it's defined by college studies, our first jobs, or after a few gigs that have left us wanting more.

Chef JJ Johnson falls firmly into the "kids with big dreams" camp. During a recent exclusive Mashed interview, the chef behind multi-location NYC restaurant Fieldtrip, co-author of the hit cookbook "Between Harlem and Heaven," and host of the show "Just Eats with Chef JJ" explained that he had been cooking since his pre-school years and had never really considered any other callings in life. "I've been cooking since I was about four-years-old," Johnson said, adding, "I was cooking in the kitchen with my grandma. She used to play really loud music. I would step up on a milk crate and peel carrots and onions and celery with her — or that's what I thought I was doing. She really injected food DNA into my soul. I used to watch us as a family, a pretty large family, gather around the table every Sunday. I always had the best time of my life around food."

Okay, perhaps Johnson considered a few other paths, but he stayed the course to get where he is now. To stay on target throughout all of his formative years, it was all thanks to family, even beyond his grandmother.