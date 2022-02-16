The Ingredient In Sunny Anderson's Classic Breakfast That Has Instagram Fighting

While people weren't exactly fighting over Anderson's breakfast photo, her zealous use of a certain spice sparked a lively discussion. Anderson herself brought this up in her caption, asking, "I'm wondering, is that too much black pepper or nah?" Weighing in on the "too much" side were just a few commenters; one said "Dat's A LOT a pepper. Did you sneeze?!?" (It seems Anderson did not.) And another commenter characterized the amount of pepper as "too much as far as taste goes, but just right for the presentation!"

Far more numerous, however, were pepper partisans who defended Anderson's exuberantly-spiced eggs. As one person said, "It's an egg. It needs all the pepper!" Another admitted to enjoying pepper in their coffee, as well as on their eggs. One fan went so far as to say, "Not enough black pepper!!" to which Anderson replied, "You're invited for dinner." How lucky can you get?

Should you too be so fortunate as to score an invite to Chez Anderson and you're wondering what the perfect hostess gift to bring might be, we've got you covered. Something tells us this super-tall pepper grinder would be sure to make Sunny smile.