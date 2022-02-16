Twitter's Bland Doritos Debate, Explained

Doritos is an iconic chip brand, and each flavor seems to have its own cult following. For example, there's the everlasting debate between which of two classic flavors is superior: Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese. The author of an article on The Takeout claimed to be #TeamCoolRanch, citing its robust amount of flavors to be more dynamic than those of the Nacho Cheese variety. However, when the same author conducted an office-wide survey, they found the race to be fairly neck and neck.

Besides those two classic flavors, Doritos' website shows that the brand has expanded to include myriad iterations of its tortilla chips, such as Poppin' Jalapeño, Salsa Verde, and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch, to name a few. Still, some snack fans on Twitter believe that Doritos hasn't quite thought of all the possibilities when it comes to flavor development. That's why they're jokingly tweeting the blandest possible chip flavors they can dream up.