Guinness Wants To Give You $50,000. Here's How To Enter
For many, St. Patrick's Day celebrations would feel incomplete without a pint of Guinness Draught. With its famously foamy top and smooth taste, as many as 13 million pounds of the malty Irish stout are consumed on the holiday, according to WalletHub. And those who don't take their Guinness in a glass can still enjoy it in hot meals like this Guinness Stew recipe, which features beef, potatoes, and carrots.
While Guinness is a typical part of St. Patrick's Day parties, the brewery is giving consumers another way to celebrate the dark beer this year, whether they're in Dublin or Duluth. Starting February 17, those over the age of 21 can "cheers" a glass of Guinness for the chance to win a lot more than just a buzz, per an announcement sent to Mashed. By submitting a 30-second video to the brand, applicants will get the opportunity to win $50,000.
The Guinness Great Reunion Toast contest runs through March 31
Per a press release shared with Mashed, Guinness is giving away $50,000 each to 20 lucky winners. To enter this content, all participants need to do is take a video of themselves raising a toast. Is it that simple? Though this sounds like something you would normally do during a St. Patrick's Day feast already, Guinness is asking that you get a little more creative for the competition. The Great Reunion Toast contest will only reward the top 20 submissions with the best toasts that "embody the spirit and joy of St. Patrick's Day."
The contest runs through March 31, so participants don't need to rush to submit their entries if they would prefer to first experience the holiday's festivities on March 17. To read up on all the rules, 21-and-up hopefuls can visit Toast.Guinness.com.