Guinness Wants To Give You $50,000. Here's How To Enter

For many, St. Patrick's Day celebrations would feel incomplete without a pint of Guinness Draught. With its famously foamy top and smooth taste, as many as 13 million pounds of the malty Irish stout are consumed on the holiday, according to WalletHub. And those who don't take their Guinness in a glass can still enjoy it in hot meals like this Guinness Stew recipe, which features beef, potatoes, and carrots.

While Guinness is a typical part of St. Patrick's Day parties, the brewery is giving consumers another way to celebrate the dark beer this year, whether they're in Dublin or Duluth. Starting February 17, those over the age of 21 can "cheers" a glass of Guinness for the chance to win a lot more than just a buzz, per an announcement sent to Mashed. By submitting a 30-second video to the brand, applicants will get the opportunity to win $50,000.