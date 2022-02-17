The Real Reason Tim Hortons Is Expanding Into Texas And Florida
Prior to 1984, Americans who wanted to get their hands on some Timbits either had to take a trip across the country's northern border or butter up one of their Canadian pals so they'd drop some tasty donut treats into the mail. According to the company's website, that's the year the first Tim Hortons location was opened in Tonawanda, New York. The Canadian company has been increasing its presence in the states ever since, and now it is making some major moves in the South.
Today, there are over 600 Tim Hortons US locations where you can grab a cup of hot coffee, according to CNBC. The news outlet reported that though a majority of the chain's stores are currently in parts of the country nearer to Canada, Tim Hortons has their sights set on some states that are closer to America's southern border, like Texas and Florida. It turns out there are some very specific groups of coffee drinkers that make these states especially attractive to Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons is targeting snowbirds and Canadian transplants with their expansion
For those who like to brew their coffee in the comfort of their own home, Tim Hortons sells a variety of packaged coffee. The numbers behind the sales of these products reveal some interesting info. Chief executive of Tim Hortons parent company RBI, Jose Cil, indicated the growth of the company's packaged coffee business points to demand for the product in the South. According to CNBC, Cil revealed that, "Between snowbirds and people that have moved down to Florida permanently, there's more than 3.5 million Canadians, so brand awareness is really strong. Demand is strong. We just need to be there to meet it." So, who knows, if some of those seasonal snowbirds were returning to the Great White North every summer just for their favorite cuppa joe, there could even be more full-time Canadian transplants to come out of all of this.
Houstonians will be getting their first Tim Hortons location this summer, according to the company's latest earnings call (via Seeking Alpha). But, some Canadian ex-pats may notice a difference in the look and feel of these newer locations. In the earnings call, Cil also said Tim Hortons new locations will "leverage a smaller footprint," while offering beverages (of course), baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches. No word yet, if their mac and cheese, which Canada Mag describes as "incredible," will make it to Houston or not, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.