The Real Reason Tim Hortons Is Expanding Into Texas And Florida

For those who like to brew their coffee in the comfort of their own home, Tim Hortons sells a variety of packaged coffee. The numbers behind the sales of these products reveal some interesting info. Chief executive of Tim Hortons parent company RBI, Jose Cil, indicated the growth of the company's packaged coffee business points to demand for the product in the South. According to CNBC, Cil revealed that, "Between snowbirds and people that have moved down to Florida permanently, there's more than 3.5 million Canadians, so brand awareness is really strong. Demand is strong. We just need to be there to meet it." So, who knows, if some of those seasonal snowbirds were returning to the Great White North every summer just for their favorite cuppa joe, there could even be more full-time Canadian transplants to come out of all of this.

Houstonians will be getting their first Tim Hortons location this summer, according to the company's latest earnings call (via Seeking Alpha). But, some Canadian ex-pats may notice a difference in the look and feel of these newer locations. In the earnings call, Cil also said Tim Hortons new locations will "leverage a smaller footprint," while offering beverages (of course), baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches. No word yet, if their mac and cheese, which Canada Mag describes as "incredible," will make it to Houston or not, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.