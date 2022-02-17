The Unusual Reason Skyline Chili Is Being Recalled

Food products get recalled all the time. From canned olives contaminated with botulism to chicken pot pies that fail to list allergens, there is a wide range of reasons why products get yanked from store shelves. Skyline Chili's current recall, however, is a new one that's probably humorous to everyone, except Skyline, of course.

Manufactured by Morgan Foods, more than 2,000 pounds' worth of Skyline Chili are being recalled because they are "misbranded" and contain "undeclared allergens," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. That's because consumers who've popped a can of this particular batch open have found something other than chili inside. In fact, the cans were erroneously filled with cream of chicken soup!

The undeclared allergens that are present in the soup, but not the intended product, are milk, soy, and wheat. For people with food allergies, this is a big deal. However, one would hope that they would realize it's not chili and opt out, anyway.