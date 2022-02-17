The Surprising Reason Why TikTok Cake Creator Robert Lucas Doesn't Eat His Own Cake - Exclusive

Forget being a kid in a candy shop ... how'd you like to be let loose in Robert Lucas' apartment, where he makes his elaborate TikTok-famous cakes from scratch? Can you even imagine sinking your teeth into the S'mores Oreos confection Lucas recently featured, complete with torched marshmallows? Or, if you consider yourself a diehard chocoholic, what would you do for the opportunity to try his exploding tsunami of chocolate lava? And if you're still thinking you'd rather just eat a lot of candy than cake, there's always the best of both worlds in his Reese's Pieces and peanut butter cups design.

Surely, surrounded by so much sweetness, Lucas must be living on a steady diet of cake? You'd think so, yet Lucas insists he never eats what he creates. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the viral content creator — who was just named to the coveted 2022 #BlackTikTok Trailblazers list — said he gives his goodies away rather than eating them himself. "I give all the cakes away after I do them, so many people have tried them, locally," he said. "It's not hard to give away a free cake, but everyone seems to love it as well, because I've always said, 'I don't want a cake to just look good, but I also want it to taste good.'" And yet, Lucas doesn't eat a crumb — but why?