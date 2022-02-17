Instagram Wants To Know More About Ryan Seacrest's Shave Ice

Even Ryan Seacrest, arguably the hardest working man in show business, gets a break from time to time. The Atlanta, Georgia native is on location shooting "American Idol" in Hawaii right now, and he posted a pic to his Instagram account of a midday treat, a "tropical fruit shaved ice @Reggie's Famous Ice Stand in Hawaii," the image caption reads.

Adorably, he added that he's, "working on a little surprise for you, Flora!" The Flora he's referring to is presumably his three-year-old niece, whom he regularly spends time and poses for pictures with. User dkaups picked up on that factoid quickly, commenting, "Such a good uncle."

Cue all of Seacrest's fans flooding his Insta with questions and comments about the delicious-looking treat. "That Hawaiian shaved ice is the real deal!" commented user leshammar. Follower 911Smokes says it looks, "refreshing and delish," and user jackieoh10 said that they, "Had that in Hawaii — amazing!"