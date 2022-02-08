Instagram Is Loving Ryan Seacrest's Take On Mediterranean Cooking

Ryan Seacrest might not be the first name that jumps to mind when you think of cooking videos, but that might change. Seacrest, who got his start as the host of "American Idol" and is now the co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," has posted a cooking video on his Instagram that has fans drooling.

In the video, Seacrest is wearing a black t-shirt that says "Yes Chef," which he claims is "way too tight," along with some checkered pajama pants. But some fans were more interested in what he was cooking rather than what he was wearing. He is shown making a baked Mediterranean sea bass dish with olive oil, capers, onions, lemon, and parsley, along with a Caesar salad, which the star says is the only salad he can make. The finished plate also includes what looks like sauteed onions and peppers. The dish looks so tasty, even a well-known celebrity che was impressed with Seacrest's cooking chops.