Chef JJ Johnson Compares Cooking On Camera To Cooking For Live Crowds - Exclusive

The conventional wisdom goes that if you love to cook, leave it at that and enjoy cooking in the comfort of home; if you love to cook for other people — if part of the whole culinary experience is sharing the dishes and even the challenge that comes with preparing larger, ever more challenging meals — go ahead and consider cooking professionally. Chef JJ Johnson had been cooking at home with family members since the age of four, was working in restaurants in his teenage years, and headed off to culinary school as soon as he could.

Little surprise that a man who has wanted to cook since he was a kid loves cooking for others. In fact, he pretty much lives for it.

That explains why Johnson enjoys cooking on TV, which he has done for years via the program "Just Eats with Chef JJ," as the show lets him connect with viewers around the country and beyond. But cooking on camera has it's drawbacks, too, in the eyes of a man so used to working closely with a team and connecting with his diners.

During a recent exclusive Mashed interview, we asked Johnson about the biggest challenge of cooking on camera. "Connecting with the folks on the other side of the screen," he answers. "You don't really know if what you're doing or what you're saying is really connecting with people. My belief is, I always lead with food. I believe food is the biggest connector. I can give you food tips, or cooking tips, or show you how to do something you've been trying to do, or something that you know how to do, but slightly better, and 'lead with food,' that means we can connect through the screen."

Even better? Connecting in person.