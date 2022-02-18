Doritos' New Dip Is Perfect For Party Appetizers

Doritos is one of the most popular chip brands out there, with classic flavors like Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese as well as more unique offerings like Organic White Cheddar, Salsa Verde, and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch (via Doritos). Doritos fans have taken to Reddit to share their favorite Doritos and dip concoctions — one person recommends adorning Cool Ranch Doritos with sour cream, while another proclaims that "Doritos' + cream cheese + sweet chilli sauce = heaven." Still a third goes with a classic: "Nacho Cheese Doritos + Salsa." Doritos also has its own line of dips including various salsas, a nacho cheese dip, and even a refreshing sour cream and chives option. However, they're only available in the UK and Australia — US consumers can get them on Amazon, but have to shell out nearly $15 for one jar.

Luckily for American Doritos connoisseurs and party appetizer enthusiasts everywhere, the brand will soon be expanding its line of official dip offerings available in stores to include two spicy dips based on the chip brand's two iconic and ever-debated flavors, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese (via Best Products).