31% Said This Is The Best Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse
When you're in the mood for a fat, juicy steak but you don't want to pay the outrageous prices at fancy steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse may be the place for you. The casual American restaurant first opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana and has since become one of the most popular national chains in the U.S., serving some 5,000 guests every week (via Money Inc.). Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, which are USDA Choice quality and cut by hand by the chain's in-house meat trimmers. You can opt for a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce New York strip, or even the massive 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your preference.
Everyone knows, however, that a good steak is only made better by the sides that accompany it. While most people clamor about Texas Roadhouse's famous dinner rolls slathered in cinnamon butter, the restaurant also has an impressive line-up of other homemade sides. Mashed polled more than 600 adults across the country to determine the best side dish at Texas Roadhouse. Here's which menu item nearly a third of respondents dubbed their favorite.
Many diners recommend the steak fries
When your server asks you what sides you'd like with your ribeye, most people would tell you to order the steak fries. According to Mashed's poll results, the thick-cut French fries are the best side dish at Texas Roadhouse, with 31% of people choosing it as their top pick. You can order the steak fries plain or "loaded" with melty cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Fast Food Nutrition reports that a serving of these steak fries clock in at 360 calories, with 14 grams of fat and a whopping 1,610 milligrams of sodium (which is more than two-thirds of your recommended daily sodium intake!).
How did Texas Roadhouse's other side dishes compare to the beloved steak fries? Apparently, diners really love potatoes. Mashed potatoes came in second place, receiving 23% of the votes, followed by the baked sweet potato (which you can order plain or with marshmallows and caramel sauce), with 19%. The Texas chili garnered 9% of votes, while the seasoned rice got 7% and the green beans received 4%. The sautéed onions were by far the least popular side dish at the restaurant, with only 3% of respondents selecting it as their go-to order.