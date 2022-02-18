Cold Stone Just Brought Back This Colorful Flavor For St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17, is a holiday that commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland (via History). It is a day full of many traditions, like wearing green and eating corned beef and cabbage, and now Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back another popular way to celebrate the holiday . The chain has just announced they will be bringing their fan-favorite Lucky Charms Ice Cream back to the menu for the second year in the role, so fans of this sweet cereal will be able to add enjoying this specialty flavor to their list of St. Patrick's Day traditions.
The special green Lucky Charms-flavored ice cream was first introduced in 2021, according to Best Products. Apparently, the offering was such a big hit with fans last year that Cold Stone Creamery has decided "to work with General Mills again this year to bring smiles to your table with the nostalgia of this limited time flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, in a press release (via PR Newswire).
The Lucky Charms ice cream flavor will be available through March
This year, the new Lucky Charms ice cream will be available at participating Cold Stone locations beginning on February 16. But that is not the only St. Patrick's Day treat the brand will be offering in 2022. This year, fans also have the choice to enjoy the new flavor as part of their Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow Creation, which features the limited-edition Lucky Charms ice cream flavor, topped with a heaping serving of Lucky Charms marshmallows, whopped tipping, and a magical dusting of gold glitter, along with their choice of either a festive green waffle cone or bowl for an extra special touch.
But Cold Stone Creamery is not only bringing back an old fan favorite. In addition to the Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow Creation, they will also be introducing the Sprinkled with Charms Shake, which features the Lucky Charms ice cream blended into a creamy shake and topped with marshmallows, whipped topping, and gold glitter (via PR Newswire). So customers will have plenty of different ways to enjoy this sweet, seasonal flavor. However, these special St. Patrick's Day offerings will only be available until March 31, so Lucky Charms fans won't want to wait to get their hands on these limited-time releases.