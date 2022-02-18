Cold Stone Just Brought Back This Colorful Flavor For St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17, is a holiday that commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland (via History). It is a day full of many traditions, like wearing green and eating corned beef and cabbage, and now Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back another popular way to celebrate the holiday . The chain has just announced they will be bringing their fan-favorite Lucky Charms Ice Cream back to the menu for the second year in the role, so fans of this sweet cereal will be able to add enjoying this specialty flavor to their list of St. Patrick's Day traditions.

The special green Lucky Charms-flavored ice cream was first introduced in 2021, according to Best Products. Apparently, the offering was such a big hit with fans last year that Cold Stone Creamery has decided "to work with General Mills again this year to bring smiles to your table with the nostalgia of this limited time flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, in a press release (via PR Newswire).