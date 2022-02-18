Michelob Ultra's New Collaboration Will Delight '90s Kids

Boomshakalaka! Michelob Ultra wants to take fans back to 1993 for the 2022 NBA All-Star game, so get your dial up-modem ready to connect to this nostalgic promo. Inspired by the '90s video game, "NBA Jam," the beer brand has created a throwback experience for fans near and far, a press release shares. Taking part in the promotion is "NBA Jam" announcer Tim Kitzrow, who you may remember for his exuberant "Boomshakala" catchphrase. In a 2017 interview with the "The Game Informer Show" podcast, Kitzrow spoke about the ongoing popularity of both the classic game and his catchphrase, comparing the concept to a "comic book come to life" and a "superhero version of the NBA."

Nationwide, game fans can join Michelob Ultra's mini retro reboot by visiting the "Enjoy It Like It's 1993" website, where they can read up about how to turn their selfies into "NBA Jam"-inspired 16-bit avatars or enter to win '90s-esque NBA merchandise, such as custom arcade consoles. In Ohio, fans will be able to drink limited-edition beers.