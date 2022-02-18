A Sneak Peek At That '90s Show Reveals What's New In Red And Kitty's Kitchen
One of the most popular TV comedies back in the aughts was "That '70s Show." Two decades later, "That '70s" show is being rebooted for Netflix in the form of "That '90s Show." Confused? That's OK, we'll all catch on as the adventures of Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) unfold. Leia plays the daughter of "That '70s Show" stars Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) who's visiting her grandparents, the lovable Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and acerbic Red (Kurtwood Smith), according to Deadline. Reportedly, producers are in talks to cast Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for the 10-episode run.
So many great television scenes have taken place in iconic sitcom kitchens, like Rachel and Monica's eclectic "Friends" kitchen, the Dunphys' warm, homey space on "Modern Family," and, of course, the pale-hued 1980s kitchen of those cheesecake-loving "Golden Girls." The Forman family's kitchen in "That '70s Show" — where Kitty no doubt made Hamburger Helper, chicken à la king, and other foods from the 1970s — had everything fans could have hoped for in a space from the era: avocado green cabinets, a rust red refrigerator, rotary wall phone, and formica table with green vinyl chairs (via Set Decor). As fans have probably been wondering since news of "That '90s Show" dropped, what will the Formans' house look like 20 years later?
Country flavor in the Formans' new kitchen
Those wondering if "That '90s Show" will capture the era of grunge and the World Wide Web as successfully as its predecessor reflected the disco age will be excited to learn that photos of the Formans' 1990s home have leaked. According to TVLine, a mic operator on the production team posted a photo of the set's kitchen and basement to Instagram. The post has since been taken down — but not before the images had been widely shared. While the Formans' basement — where Eric, Donna, Kelso, Fez and the gang spent most of their time — looks largely the same, Red and Kitty's kitchen has had some updates.
The '90s kitchen has more country flair. Floral wallpaper is now in place of the busy grid pattern on the Formans' 1970s wall, and the busy flooring has been traded for a beige choice. Kitty and Red also have a new kitchen table and chairs with traditional wooden X-back seats topped with floral cushions. The orange vinyl bar stools have been swapped out for maple wood numbers, and there's a cute light blue sideboard and shelves stocked with tea kettles, cups, and other china. The rest of the kitchen isn't pictured, so we'll have to wait and see if the avocado cabinets remain, but we hope the Formans were able to include a least a new fridge in their home improvements.