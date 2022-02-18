A Sneak Peek At That '90s Show Reveals What's New In Red And Kitty's Kitchen

One of the most popular TV comedies back in the aughts was "That '70s Show." Two decades later, "That '70s" show is being rebooted for Netflix in the form of "That '90s Show." Confused? That's OK, we'll all catch on as the adventures of Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) unfold. Leia plays the daughter of "That '70s Show" stars Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) who's visiting her grandparents, the lovable Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and acerbic Red (Kurtwood Smith), according to Deadline. Reportedly, producers are in talks to cast Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for the 10-episode run.

So many great television scenes have taken place in iconic sitcom kitchens, like Rachel and Monica's eclectic "Friends" kitchen, the Dunphys' warm, homey space on "Modern Family," and, of course, the pale-hued 1980s kitchen of those cheesecake-loving "Golden Girls." The Forman family's kitchen in "That '70s Show" — where Kitty no doubt made Hamburger Helper, chicken à la king, and other foods from the 1970s — had everything fans could have hoped for in a space from the era: avocado green cabinets, a rust red refrigerator, rotary wall phone, and formica table with green vinyl chairs (via Set Decor). As fans have probably been wondering since news of "That '90s Show" dropped, what will the Formans' house look like 20 years later?