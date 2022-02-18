The Curtis Reeves Popcorn Trial, Explained

Even before the theater lights fully dim, movie watchers tend to munch on snacks, sip on a beverage, or even doom-scroll the latest social media post. But, as the surround sound comes alive and action appears on the screen, there is an expectation that the phone is put away, similar to the stowing of that airline tray table on takeoff. Unfortunately, a heated phone debate in a Florida theater included the sound of bullets, which were not a movie effect from Lone Survivor and stand your ground was not an order in a military movie.

As reported by Court TV, in 2014, Curtis Reeves was arrested for second degree murder for shooting Chad Oulson during a disagreement in the Florida movie theater. After being released on a $150,000 bond, he has been on house arrest. Over the past eight years, the defendant's legal team has secured various delays. From defense plea motions to COVID delays, the defendant seemed to be taking the opposite approach of his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. Currently, the 79-year-old Reeves stands before a jury of his peers facing the criminal charges. While the incident might have captured the news cycle as the escalation of thrown popcorn, the series of unfortunate events is one that even a talented script writer may not have dreamt. How did a disagreement over movie theater etiquette turn into shots fired leading to a death?