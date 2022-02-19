The Concern Starbucks Employees Showed For A Teen Warmed A Mother's Heart

Most service industry workers likely have some wild stories to tell about customers who were disruptive, rude, or entitled at their establishment. Particularly in spots where customers often linger, like a coffee shop, those service industry employees have a front-row seat to whatever goes on in the place of business — and whatever the customers choose to do, good or bad. While employees may be hesitant to jump into a customer conflict, there are certain situations where they find themselves drawn to step in — and that's exactly what happened at a Corpus Christi Starbucks location, as 3News reported, to the relief of a Texas teen's mother.

The incident arose when an 18-year-old female customer who was spending time at a Starbucks got approached by an unknown man. While the employees on shift could have simply ignored the interaction or assumed that the woman knew the man who was interrupting her, there was something about the exchange that seemingly caught their attention.

The Starbucks employees at the location thought quickly and gave the female customer what they claimed was a hot chocolate that someone had forgotten to pick up. They weren't simply offering her the beverage as a courtesy, though — they were using that hot chocolate as a tool to determine whether or not the woman was truly in trouble.