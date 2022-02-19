Family Dollar Just Recalled Several Products Due To A Rat Infestation

What's up with all the food recalls? One day it's romaine lettuce, the next day it's baby formula. It may feel like recalls have increased, and improved food monitoring standards play a role in that. While some recalls have to do with labeling errors — a paper published in the journal Trends in Food Science & Technology identified unlisted allergens as the top reason in cases related to labeling — others might be tied to bacterial infections.

Foodborne illnesses arise from contamination by salmonella, e. Coli, listeria, and other bacteria. Listeria, for example, can contaminate foods through contact with soil and fertilizer or even during processing (via Mayo Clinic). Salmonella, on the other hand, can contaminate food through contact with feces or improper cleaning/storing of raw meats, says the CDC.

Regardless of how the food becomes contaminated or with what, the situation can become life-threatening. According to the FDA, more than 48 million Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, and about 3000 of those cases prove fatal. This is why food safety inspections and recalls are so critical. So when inspectors sniffed out feces and other signs that a Family Dollar facility had a rat infestation, it triggered a recall.