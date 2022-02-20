The Newest Restaurant From Top Chef's Fabio Viviani Is All About Dessert

According to "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, the show's "dessert challenges are always dreaded as most chefs in the competition do not specialize in this area" (via Bravo TV). This can lead to daunting tasks and disastrous outcomes. In on insurance, the chefs had less than 16 hours to provide food for a wedding reception. In a separate challenge, they made cakes for a quinceanera, one of which was "listing to the side and covered in a funeral arrangement's worth of flowers," according to the Washington Post. But while desserts have stressed chefs out in competition, fan-favorite Fabio Viviani has gone onto embrace them.

Viviani won viewers over with his charm. His sweet talk, while entertaining, couldn't save him, as he did not win the "Top Chef" title during Season 5 or Season 8. But he has had a lot of success outside of the show has taken on dessert challenges of his own. The "Italian stallion" has a few dozen restaurants and bars to his name (via Viviani's official website). Although he is a predominantly savory chef, the bomboloni (holeless Italian donut) on the dessert menu at his modern Italian concept, Siena Tavern in Chicago, became so popular that he partnered with DineAmic Hospitality to open Bombobar: a concept entirely dedicated to the dessert. The walk-up window in the Fulton Market neighborhood opened in 2015, and now that Viviani has experience running a sweet concept, he is getting ready to open another one this year.