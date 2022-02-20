How To Make A Less-Dense Version Of Fettuccine Alfredo, According To The Good Dish

Alongside spaghetti carbonara, lasagna, and baked ziti, fettuccine Alfredo is one of the most well-known Italian pasta dishes. According to Forbes contributor and author John Mariani, the famed fettuccine dish was invented by a man named Alfredo di Lelio in Italy. He needed to make something that his pregnant wife could stomach. His creation? Pasta tossed with white sauce and Parmesan cheese, which turned into fettuccine Alfredo as we know it today.

However, for as delicious as a heaping plate of fettuccine Alfredo can be, it's hardly one of the most nutritious options on the menu at your favorite Italian restaurant. It's loaded with fat, carbs, and calories. "The combination of butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese that makes up the sauce easily clogs your arteries," Eat This, Not That says. Fortunately for people who are looking for a lighter version, there's a less-dense way to enjoy the popular pasta dish. Gail Simmons' "The Good Dish" recently shared a hack for healthier fettuccine Alfredo on Instagram. All you need is one secret ingredient.