Rachael Ray Claims Doing This Will 'Get You Perfect Pork Chops Every Time'

Rachael Ray has taken to social media to share her fair share of tips and tricks to make cooking easier for her fans and followers, and the celebrity cook is at it again with her latest suggestion to help you achieve the perfect pork chop. Pork chops come with all kinds of challenges when it comes time to prepare them. As Kitchn points out, pork chops are a tender cut of meat that many of us are prone to overcook. You also don't want to undercook your food because that method can come with its own set of issues for both your taste buds and your health.

And then there's sometimes a thin layer of fat, which may have you wondering if trimming it off it is the right course of action. The "30 Minute Meals" host has both the answer to that question and the solution of how to get the most out of this part of your chop. Ray doesn't trim this part of her pork chop and instead uses it to enhance the flavor of this meat, but her trick to ensure it's properly brown has her Instagram account abuzz.