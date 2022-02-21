Smokey Bones Is The Latest Restaurant To Adopt Digital Drive-Thrus

While much has been said about the restaurant industry's plight over the past couple of years, the upturned tables and darkened lights have pushed the conversation towards other avenues beyond sitting down and enjoying a meal. Fast casual restaurants are finding ways to give guests that food they crave — even when they're not seated at a table inside the establishment.

In an attempt to keep up with the times of today's evolving restaurant space, Smokey Bones announced a new drive-thru concept they believe could "redefine what 'fast casual' really means." As told to FSR, the specialty pickup lane seeks to bring more convenience to the "anytime anywhere" approach for "Smokey Bones' off-premises dining." While many people have parked in designated to-go parking spaces, this approach looks to not only streamline food pick-up, but also make digital ordering a priority.

"A majority of our virtual brand guests already are coming to the restaurant to pick up their order and take it away," Smokey Bones CEO James O'Reilly shared. "This innovation makes it easier and more convenient for them."