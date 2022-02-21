Customer Repays Kroger Employee's Touching Display Of Generosity

It can be rare these days to find good news among the endless food shortages, rude customers, and worker strikes. Kroger recently fell victim to this aforementioned worker strike as the union is fighting for better pay and safety precautions, in addition to health care benefits. Grocery stores have really been taking hits from all angles, whether it be employees, owners, or even customers.

Yet, one Kroger customer seemed to take an act of kindness in stride. You've been there — walking up to the register, dismayed from a hectic day, reaching for your wallet only to realize it's not where you thought you left it. Normally, this situation warrants another trip to the grocery store with no available option to pay. Yet Victoria Hermanson of Lynchburg, Virginia, was surprised to learn that as she went to search for her wallet in the car, the cashier, Asia, was paying for her groceries.

"It was so selfless and something that seemed to just be natural to her, like it didn't require even a thought to just pay for my groceries because she could," Victoria wrote in a viral Facebook post.