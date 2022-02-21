Standoff At Starbucks Ends In Arrest

No one wants their cheeseburger and fries (or coffee or ice cream) experience tainted by violent, or even non-violent, incidents of concern. But unfortunately, crimes and police standoffs happen in all kinds of places, including fast food establishments. Take, for example, one man in Florida who took refuge in barricading himself in a McDonald's freezer after shooting at police and eventually had to be tear gassed out (via WFTV 9), or another instance at a separate McDonald's in Florida where the SWAT team was called to handle a standoff with a man who had climbed onto the roof (via NBC Miami).

Although the average fast food or coffee shop patron isn't prepared to deal with any such circumstances as they aim to grab a quick bite or sip, gunfire and SWAT team presence isn't always necessary in standoffs. And, in one recent incident in Burbank, California, things between police and a suspect worked themselves out a bit more smoothly — although they did move from one location to another (via My Burbank).