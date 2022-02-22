Why Billionaire Carl Icahn Just Took A Huge Step Against McDonald's

Even if you have never heard of Carl Icahn, his presence may have had a larger sway over your life than you might imagine. According to Forbes, Icahn ranks as one of Wall Street's top investors and has influenced American corporate policy for some time. He even joined Donald Trump's administration in the first months of the former president's term and gave advice about "regulatory overhaul." Though this investor received a low score when it comes to his philanthropy, he has stepped up as an animal advocate. Icahn has a problem with McDonald's supply chain and apparently has for quite some time.

According to Bloomberg, Icahn plans to fight the home of the McRib over the business practice of keeping "pregnant pigs in small crates" that hinder their movement. Icahn's daughter made him aware of the gestation crates, and he advocated for the chain to stop using them. About a decade ago, he attempted to spur progress by contacting McDonald's on behalf of the Humane Society. The Golden Arches vowed to make U.S.-based pork suppliers implement a phaseout of the crates. According to Icahn, the company told him, it would get done in 10 years' time. However, he alleged that the company has not made good on its promise. Now, the billionaire plans another big move to force McDonald's hand.