Why Channing Tatum Couldn't Stand The Prep Diet For Magic Mike 3

This story contains mention of disordered eating patterns.

While the first "Magic Mike" movie might have left audiences wondering what has to be done for twenties, Channing Tatum is working hard for the money in the franchise's third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." In a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor opened up about the struggles of maintaining his workout and diet discipline (via Business Insider). Although clean eating and working out might be a big part of Tatum's job, he appreciates that not everyone can have the sole focus to stay in ultimate shape. "I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it," he said

William J. Harris, a personal trainer who worked with Tatum on another project, told Men's Health Australia that "food is all about quality." For that project, "processed and frozen foods, salt, sugar, and alcohol were all no-nos." According to Business Insider, a strict food regime was part of him getting into the Magic Mike character once again and he almost passed on reprising the role. Tatum admitted about his honed physique, "That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy." While audiences might admire the view from the screen, it seems that Tatum hopes that people appreciate the movie magic required to perfect that almost unachievable look.