The Best Food Kevin Bludso Ate On American BBQ Showdown - Exclusive

Pitmaster Kevin Bludso is not easily impressed when it comes to barbecue cooking. Now don't get him wrong, he's not some incredibly picky judge when it comes to barbecued foods, and he's not a stickler for one region's cuisine over another, as so often is the case with BBQ chefs. He made that much clear during a recent exclusive Mashed interview, during which Bludso said, "Where you're from, that's the biggest thing [with many people]. Everybody wants to say where they're from has got the best barbecue. Texas, the Carolinas, Memphis, and all that. To me, it's all the same. The only thing different is you're using different woods and some people use sauce, some people don't use sauce. My whole thing is don't make bad barbecue. Keep it 100% and do good barbecue!"

Doing good — actually, make that great — barbecue is what has kept Bludso going for decades. He has multiple BBQ restaurants in America and one Down Under in Melbourne, Australia, too. He has a line of sauces and rubs for sale. He has partnered with Kingsford to help them grow their Preserve the Pit fellowship program dedicated to helping up and coming African American BBQ chefs get into the industry.

He was tapped to be one of the judges on the hit Netflix show "The American Barbecue Showdown," in which, according to Netflix, "Eight of the country's best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff."

How did those backyard chefs do? Pretty darn well, judging by a few of the things they cooked up. And one in particular.