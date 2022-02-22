The U.S. Just Ended Its Mexican Avocado Ban

On February 11, 2022, an American agricultural inspector working in Michoacán, Mexico, the only location where the United States accepts avocado imports, received what was determined to be a credible anonymous threat to their safety. In response, the United States announced they would be suspending avocado imports from Mexico, according to the Guardian. However, just one week after the ban was put into place, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced they will be lifting the ban on avocados imported from Mexico.

APHIS has said that the "safety of USDA employees simply doing their jobs is of paramount importance" and that they have "enacted additional measures that enhance safety for ... inspectors working in the field." They went on to say they are "working closely" with a number of different organizations, including the U.S. Embassy, the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM), and Mexico's national plant protection organization.