Reddit Is Rejoicing About The Return Of Trader Joe's Organic Flake Coconut

Sometimes, all it takes is a little bag of coconut flakes to bring a little joy to the world. If you're a Trader Joe's shopper and love the tropical fruit in all its shapes and forms, hold onto your seat: Reddit has spotted bags of Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Flake Coconut back on the supermarket's shelves after a six-month hiatus.

Coconut is one of the few fruits that can be enjoyed in both edible and inedible forms. The use of its smell in wellness products aside, coconut can be turned into caramel-like sugar, its meat can be ground into flour or turned into cooking oil, and its water can be drunk as a refreshing summer beverage (via Cooks County). Coconut meat can also be transformed into many dried forms. There are wide coconut chips for munching or fine shredded coconut strands from which coconut milk is extracted.

Coconut flakes (also known as flake coconut) stands somewhere between the two. It makes a stellar addition to oatmeal bowls, can be used as a garnish, or even just eaten as a snack by itself — the possibilities here are endless. So it's easy to understand why the news of Trader Joe's returning organic flake coconut has Reddit giddy with the joy of possibilities.