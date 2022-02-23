Why Twitter Thinks Paprika Should Be Your Go-To Recipe App

A writer for The New Yorker took to Twitter to ask, "How do you keep track of online recipes you want to make in the future? Bookmarks? Pinterest? Special app or extension? Help! (If u make a hilarious joke about having to arduously scroll through personal essays before the recipe I'm gonna block you, thanks)." Her Tweet has garnered over 2.9K likes, almost 1.8K comments, and more Paprika recommends than we can count.

Whit Arner, a self-described "soup sorcerer," was quick to respond, sharing, "Paprika!!! I've got the desktop and mobile app. I used to use Pepperplate but switched when they went subscription and I was like, 'Oh, Paprika is better in every way.' " The Twitterverse was quick to agree, with another fan of the app chiming in with, "Best 5.00 or so I ever spent! I can add things to the shopping list after my husband leaves for the store and it will sync. I don't know how the reformatting works, but it's amazingly accurate. I even add recipes I have on Kindle cookbooks so I can find them."

And one tweeter couldn't let Paprika trend on the social media site without sharing a "Blue's Clues" picture of Pepper holding baby Paprika and captioning the photo, "Saw Paprika was trending and my brain immediately went to this." As Cellularnews.com points out, the cost of downloading this app varies, but with so much love for it on Twitter, it might be worth checking out.