The New ICEE Sandwich Cookies Will Only Be Found At Kroger

It's no secret that nostalgia is a powerful force, and sometimes, revisiting a snack you used to love in your childhood can be a fun experience. Perhaps you're celebrating the fact that Dunkaroos are back on store shelves now or you're eating your morning oatmeal dreaming of when you used to unearth tiny dinosaur eggs in your morning bowl (via Gopuff Blog). If one of your go-to treats was a cold, colorful ICEE beverage, well, you'll want to sit down for this one — that fruity flavor and fizz drink you loved as a child is now coming in sandwich cookie format, as FOODBEAST reported.

There are two flavors of the new ICEE-branded sandwich cookies: Cherry, which is a vibrant red hue, and Blue Raspberry, which features a neon blue shade that will be familiar to anyone who has ever slurped down a Blue Raspberry ICEE. Both flavors are creme fillings wedged between vanilla sandwich cookies, and the cookies also feature the ICEE brand imprinted on the top of each cookie.

Jawn Morant, managing editor at FOODBEAST, took to Twitter to share a short taste test of the creme-filled cookies, confirming that they do indeed taste like ICEEs. It seems the brand has nailed the flavoring. The packaging also claims that the cookies contain the "pop & fizz of a classic ICEE." The one catch is that they're only available at Kroger, so you'll have to visit that particular grocery store to pick up your ICEE cookies.