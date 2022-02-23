The One Bahamian Food That Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Misses The Most - Exclusive

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is one of the most accomplished chefs of modern cooking, and he enjoys spending time with other like-minded culinary stars where inspiration and comradery can flow. In fact, there comes a time every spring that's very special to him, when Matsuhisa gets to mingle with fellow cooks and his own restaurant teams. It happens at the Taste of Paradise, a food and wine festival that takes place at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, where there is a location of Matsuhisa's flagship Japanese restaurant Nobu. The reunion is always a welcome one for Matsuhisa, and — as he told Mashed in an exclusive interview – there is always one food that he can't wait to eat after landing in the Caribbean.

Unfortunately for Chef Matsuhisa, he hasn't been able to make the normal rounds — or enjoy that favorite delicacy — due to COVID-19 and he's been craving the experience and the dish. "Especially for the last two, three years, I cannot go anywhere, and I miss the Nobu Bahama team," Matsuhisa told Mashed. "Also, I'm missing the conch salad. It's like a signature salad they have. They have a lot of conch salad [varieties], and I miss it," reiterated the chef, who specializes in seafood himself. "Every time I go to the Bahamas, I go straight from the airport to eat [it], then I go to the restaurant and meet the other teams." Thankfully, Chef Matsuhisa will get to indulge again this March as Taste of Paradise makes its return.