Misha Collins Reveals How He And The Roadfood Team Differ From Anthony Bourdain's Early Work - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Supernatural" alum Misha Collins may love acting, but his love for food is also no secret. Collins co-wrote the cookbook "The Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime" with wife Vicki Collins and began a YouTube series with his son called "Cooking Fast and Fresh With West." Suffice to say, the star has sufficiently cemented himself just as much in the world of food over the years.

So, it was only natural that his next venture would involve cuisine, making him an obvious choice to host the new PBS series "Roadfood." During each episode, Collins travels across the country to find the most innovative and cultural dishes the United States has to offer. At the same time, he talks to community leaders to discuss the cultural issues faced in the places he visits.

Though it may sound similar to shows like "Parts Unknown," during an exclusive interview with Mashed, Collins revealed why he and the "Roadfood" team went in a different direction from Anthony Bourdain's early work. Collins also dished on the most surprising dish he ate while filming the series.