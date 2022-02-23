Pepsi Just Rolled Out A Nitrogen-Infused Soda — Here's What That Means

But according to Pepsi, experiencing the full effect of Nitro Pepsi isn't just as simple as popping open a can and letting the nitrogen widget do its work. According to the press release introducing the product, Nitro Pepsi should be served cold and without ice, hard-poured or fully inverted into a tall glass, and then sipped directly from the glass rather than through a straw. Nitro Pepsi will be available in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola varieties, in single cans and four-packs, starting March 28.

So will Nitro Pepsi stick around or is it just a fad? The nitro fad, in general, has already been around for a while, with nitro coffee arriving on the scene in the mid-2010s, but some predict it's here to stay (via Thrillist). Jarrett McGovern, co-founder of nitro coffee brand RISE Brewing Co., told Thrillist in 2019 that he expected nitrogen infusions to take the place of other drink additives, such as dairy and sugar, and his team has tried nitro-ing everything from tea to rosé to gravy.

Pepsi did recognize the trend and announced plans for a nitro-based drink in 2019, but it just took a few years to fine-tune its nitro technology. Whether or not these last few years of work have been worth it will be up to consumers.