Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Psyched To Try Its New Tamarind Sauce

If you're craving Indian food, for the best recipes you'll probably need some tamarind sauce, or you'll certainly want some, to round out the flavor of the dish. Sure you can make this sweet and tart condiment at home, but first, you'll need to find ingredients including a block of tamarind pulp, cumin, ginger, red chili powder, and even jaggery in some cases (per Great Curry Recipes). And while your homemade version of this sauce may be worthwhile, it might prove a tad easier to pick up a premade bottle instead.

You can find this sauce at a variety of locations, and the popular Instagram account @traderjoeslist has discovered Trader Joe's take on the item during a shopping run. The post to Instagram reads "NEW TAMARIND SAUCE" with alert emojis and excitement prevails as the caption goes on, "I was unfamiliar with this new sauce but a quick google and taste test revealed it's an ingredient in Worcestershire sauce and is used in Indian and Thai dishes as well as an array of beef and spicy dishes. It's sweet and tangy with a hint of smoke!" Perhaps we all need to be eating more tamarind sauce, or at least, Trader Joe's fans think so.