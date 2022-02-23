Potentially Bad News For Fans Of Disney World's Citrus Swirl

Ah, Disney World. The slogan "The Happiest Place on Earth" is so catchy in commercials, but it's all relative, right? Some may have fond memories of meeting Donald and Daisy on Main Street while others might remember waiting an hour in line for Space Mountain. Whether your favorite moment involves meeting beloved childhood characters or singing along to your favorite Disney tune while marching in the Main Street parade, there's something for everyone at a Disney theme park. Yet, anyone who has been there can agree on one thing — Disney offers some unique food finds.

From the worldly and extravagant restaurants you can find at Disney's EPCOT, to the more family-friendly Chef Mickey's, the theme park certainly didn't skimp on the food part when creating the cartoon kingdom.

Guests have noticed, however, that one favorite treat of the Magic Kingdom has disappeared. The "Citrus Swirl," a combination of vanilla soft serve and frozen orange juice slushie served at the Magic Kingdoms Sunshine Tree Terrace seems to have abruptly disappeared. And oddly enough you can still find the ice creams mascot, the Orange Bird, hidden throughout the park, but the Citrus Swirl itself has reportedly been discontinued (via Inside the Magic).