Taco Bell Enthusiasts Will Love This Crunchy Taco Deal

Back in 1962, Glen Bell gave us all a gift – Taco Bell. Since the dawn of the Bell, the crunchy taco has been a staple of the menu. Back in the day, a taco cost only 19 cents (via Insider)! Nowadays, a plain crunchy taco will set you back $1.49, according to the restaurant chain's website, nearly eight times the cost of the original menu. Many lovers of the fast food brand will tell you that the classic crunchy taco is still one of the must-order items on the menu.

The crunchy taco was even named as the most popular menu item in 2016, beating out the Crunchwrap with its cult-like following, according to Thrillist. Whether it be because of its delicious crunchy and munchy nature or its extremely affordable price tag, it's clear that the crunchy taco is a favorite that's here to stay. Taco Bell is known for its promotions and killer deals, and its new offering is sure to delight its fans.