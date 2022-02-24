Whole Foods Just Opened Its First Grab-And-Go Location

It's no secret that Whole Foods runs on the energy of its many health-conscious customers and the latest technology. Though the supermarket chain was acquired by tech behemoth Amazon in 2017, per CNBC, Whole Foods was already a pioneer in utilizing digital retail strategies in the grocery industry.

According to Harvard Business School, as early as 2014, Whole Foods was already using technology to cater to consumer preferences. As their customers began shopping more online in the 2010s, the grocer partnered with Instacart to ensure customers would have their orders delivered within an hour. The success of its online order-and-delivery system resulted in the grocer offering the Instacart service to 16 cities in 60 stores by 2015. Since then, Whole Foods continues to innovate to meet customers' needs.

With hustle culture being so prevalent in today's world, Whole Foods just debuted the perfect grab-and-go technology in a new Washington, D.C. store, making it an ideal location to cater to busy, young professionals.