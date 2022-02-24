Why Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Just Called Out Ina Garten
The hosts of "Today with Hoda and Jenna" threw some light shade at Ina Garten on this Tuesday's episode. The trio appear to be friendly, as evidenced by the cocktails they enjoyed together over the holidays (via Twitter). The television stars' comments were all in good nature — their history with the celebrity chef goes back further than the most recent holiday season. In December 2019, she is shown explaining to Kotb and Bush Hager how to make homemade latkes and applesauce (via Today).
That's exactly what Garten is doing with guests on her new show, "Be My Guest." Set in the Hamptons, the new series will display Garten cooking, talking, and relaxing with her friends. The host of "Barefoot Contessa" has been a longtime resident of East Hampton, where celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Robert Downey Jr. reside for part of the year, according to Out East. The show and the guests who will appear in the coming episodes were the topics of Kotb and Bush Hager's comments.
They want to enjoy cosmos in the Hamptons
It appears that Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager want to make an appearance on Ina Garten's new show. Perhaps that's why Kotb and Bush Hager called Garten out on their most recent episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna." Kotb said that she and Bush Hager had shown their support for the star and waited patiently for Garten's new show to drop (via People). But they realized they weren't as nearly as high on her invite list as they had hoped. Bush Hager said, "Willie Geist got invited before we did? Willie Geist?" Kotb suggested this was because he had invited Garten to his show, "Sunday Today with Willie Geist."
Bush Hager declared, "We're so jealous because all of these people are coming to her house and we haven't gotten our invitation yet." The two hosts then fondly reflected on the time that Garten was on their show not too long ago and how they enjoyed some cake and cosmopolitans together. They then stated that they hope they're next in line to be invited into Garten's cozy Hamptons home while pondering what delicious smells would radiate inside.