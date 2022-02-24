Why Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Just Called Out Ina Garten

The hosts of "Today with Hoda and Jenna" threw some light shade at Ina Garten on this Tuesday's episode. The trio appear to be friendly, as evidenced by the cocktails they enjoyed together over the holidays (via Twitter). The television stars' comments were all in good nature — their history with the celebrity chef goes back further than the most recent holiday season. In December 2019, she is shown explaining to Kotb and Bush Hager how to make homemade latkes and applesauce (via Today).

That's exactly what Garten is doing with guests on her new show, "Be My Guest." Set in the Hamptons, the new series will display Garten cooking, talking, and relaxing with her friends. The host of "Barefoot Contessa" has been a longtime resident of East Hampton, where celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Robert Downey Jr. reside for part of the year, according to Out East. The show and the guests who will appear in the coming episodes were the topics of Kotb and Bush Hager's comments.