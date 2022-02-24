The Massive British-Themed Cake Sophie Turner Was Gifted For Her Birthday

Actor Sophie Turner, known for playing Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" and more recently for marrying Joe Jonas, recently celebrated a birthday. Hard to believe, but she is only 26 years old. It seems like she's been around for a lot longer than that, but maybe celebrity time runs differently. So how did Turner celebrate her passage into the second quarter-century of life? The same way any other zillenial would: by broadcasting the celebration via Instagram story.

Ephemeral as these stories are, we can no longer vicariously enjoy all the fun, but thanks to People, we can have a pretty good idea of how it went down. Hubby Joe was in the house, and oddly enough, he chose to mark the occasion by sharing a not-too-flattering candid shot of Turner lying in bed and giving him some serious side-eye. Although E! Online says this candid-camera capture was posted to Jonas' Instagram, it no longer seems to be there. It's possible that it was also shared via Instagram stories, but it may be that he had second thoughts about this not-so-sweet gesture. One of Turner's other admirers, however, certainly one-upped Jonas in a huge way with his gift — five tiers huge.