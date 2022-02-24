The Newest Sundae From McDonald's China Has A Divisive Topping

McDonald's has wowed fans across the world in part thanks to their diverse dessert menu. According to Tally Press, Japanese diners can pick up Pumpkin Oreo McFlurries around Halloween, Denmark locations sell Toblerone McFlurries, and patrons in Hong Kong can pick up Lilac Sweet Potato Soft Serve ice cream that comes in an Oreo waffle cone. Chinese McDonald's now plan to jump aboard the dessert train and offer local shoppers something sweet and unique. While this new item broadens the menus at McDonald's locations across China, not every diner has come to terms with the dessert's toppings.

According to Mashable, diners can dish out approximately $1 for an ice cream sundae topped with cilantro. The plastic cups of ice cream feature classic vanilla soft serve and come doused with a neon green cilantro syrup and sprinkles of cilantro. Some might find the taste of this offering almost minty due to the heavy amounts of the herb seen in the dessert, but others might wretch at the idea of cilantro-heavy ice cream. One user on Twitter noted, "I bought one, pretty good. But it is more like lime and mint, but not cilantro." While reviewers and some users on social media have found something to like in this find, not everyone has loved the offering.